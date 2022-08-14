In pics: Disha Patani sets internet on fire with her steamy photos from Ek Villain Returns

Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared her steamy photos from her recent film Ek Villain Returns.
Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani never fails to raise the temperature with her sexy and hot photos. The actress recently shares some steamy photos from her latest film which also featured Joh Abraham.
Take a look:
1. Disha Pantani
Disha Patani often looks sizzling hot in this photo, she can turn heads with her style.
2. Disha flaunting her curves
Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her toned body and sexy curves in this photo.
3. Looks mesmerising
Disha burned the internet when she dropped her steamy photos.
4. Upcoming projects
Disha, who is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns, has Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Nag Ashwin's big-budget science-fiction film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in her pipeline
5. Personal life
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never confirmed their relationship for the past six years and recently, there have been reports that the two actors have decided to part ways. The Student of the Year 2 actor reportedly declined to marry the Malang actress causing the rumoured lovebirds to split apart.
6. Ek Villain Returns
Amid their breakup reports, Tiger reviewed Disha's latest film Ek Villain Returns which hit theaters on July 29.