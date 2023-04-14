In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour

The new BFFs of B-Town, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy drop adorable photos from The Entertainers Tour.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy who entertained the fans with their amazing dance moves on The Entertainers Tour are now the new besties of B-Town. The Entertainers Tour was led by Akshay Kumar and other than Disha and Mouni, the team also included Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben among others. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy kept sharing a glimpse of their performances from the US Tour with their fans and also shared some pictures of spending time together. The friendship could be seen growing as they kept complimenting each other in the comments sections. Here's a look at som new pics wherein the duo can be seen giving Friendship goals-
1. Disha Patani oozes oomph
Disha Patani posted a couple of photos from The Entertainers Tour. The actress looked stunning as she poses in a black bralette and cream sweatpants. The actress gave a glimpse of the beautiful view from her hotel while posing
2. Mouni Roy looks stylish in monochrome outfit
Mouni Roy too dropped pictures on Instagram and she looked quite stylish as she posed in a white corset shirt and black skirt. the actress carried a black sling bang along with her outfit and completed her look with white shoes.
3. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani give friendship goals as they pose together flashing their million-dollar smiles. Disha Patani could be seen wearing a red crop top along with white sweatpants and Mouni Roy donned a white tank top with light brown cargo pants.
4. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy poses with Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy also shared pictures posing with Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa who were also a part of the Entertainers Tour. Akshay Kumar can be seen looking dapper in an all-black outfit. Disha and Mouni can be seen sitting together on the flight.
5. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy reading books
The new B-Town BFFs can be seen reading books together while traveling. Mouni Roy can be seen reading a book titled, 'Energize Your Mind' while having a cup of coffee.
6. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy clicks with Team
Mouni Roy shared a picture where she can be seen sharing a warm hug with BFF Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa. All three actresses can be seen wearing sunglasses while posing for the adorable photo. In another photo shared by the actress, she can be seen posing with includes Zara Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Anuradha Khurana.