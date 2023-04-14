In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy who entertained the fans with their amazing dance moves on The Entertainers Tour are now the new besties of B-Town. The Entertainers Tour was led by Akshay Kumar and other than Disha and Mouni, the team also included Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben among others. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy kept sharing a glimpse of their performances from the US Tour with their fans and also shared some pictures of spending time together. The friendship could be seen growing as they kept complimenting each other in the comments sections. Here's a look at som new pics wherein the duo can be seen giving Friendship goals-