In pics: Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut stuns netizens in her red-hot outfit

Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress with her acting chops, and with fashion statements. Let's take a look at her latest viral photoshoot.
Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut is a slayer. She knows how to give befitting replies through her acting chops, and by looking like an absolute stunner. So, here we are to adore her latest look on her social media, which has created quite a stir among netizens. (All images source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
1. Bossy Kangana Ranaut
Kangana donned this red outfit as her look for her reality show Lock Upp, and she usually shares her OOTD before the Judgement Day episode airs on digital platforms.
2. Kangana Ranaut's badass attitude
Being unfiltered is Kangana's best and worst quality. Ms Ranaut never hesitates from sharing her views, and sometimes it works against her.
3. Kangana Ranaut making waves with Dhaakad
Apart from being hailed for her hosting qualities in Lock Upp, Kangana has impressed people with the trailer of her upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad.
4. Kangana as Agent Agni is fire
In Dhaakad, Kangana plays the character of Agent Agni, and she's an unstoppable force. Kangana justifies the ruthlessness of Agni with sheer conviction, and she looks believable in hardcore action scenes.
5. Kangana being compared to Black Widow
American writer Chris Gore shared his view about Kangana Ranaut's film, and he said that Marvel's much-awaited Black Widow should have been on the level of Dhaakad.