Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3052919
HomePhotos

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are setting parenting goals with their family vacation. Take a look at the photos from their vacay diaries.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 22, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are cool parents and they have proved it again. Check out some unseen photos from the family's recent vacation in Europe. (Image source: Special arrangement, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

1. Kareena Kapoor enjoying the greenery

Kareena Kapoor enjoying the greenery
1/5

This photo is from Kareena's Instagram. For the photo, Kareena posed before a picturesque location wrapping a shawl and denim. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan: The cool couple

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan: The cool couple
2/5

Here's Saif and Kareena looking at their casual best, enjoying the greenery with their kids. 



3. Saif Ali Khan fixing his fishing rod

Saif Ali Khan fixing his fishing rod
3/5

In this photo, Saif and his family are spotted at a nearby lake. The actor was fixing the bait on his fishing rod, while someone was assisting Jeh.



4. Kareena Kapoor providing help to boys

Kareena Kapoor providing help to boys
4/5

In this photo, Kareena is captured helping little Jeh, and Saif looked ready to catch few fishes for the family. 



5. Mission accomplished for Saif Ali Khan

Mission accomplished for Saif Ali Khan
5/5

Finally, Saif caught a fish and showed it to Jeh and Taimur. Saif looked excited with the achievement, while Kareena looked at them adorably.  



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.