In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are setting parenting goals with their family vacation. Take a look at the photos from their vacay diaries.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are cool parents and they have proved it again. Check out some unseen photos from the family's recent vacation in Europe. (Image source: Special arrangement, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

1. Kareena Kapoor enjoying the greenery

1/5 This photo is from Kareena's Instagram. For the photo, Kareena posed before a picturesque location wrapping a shawl and denim.





2. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan: The cool couple

2/5 Here's Saif and Kareena looking at their casual best, enjoying the greenery with their kids.



3. Saif Ali Khan fixing his fishing rod

3/5 In this photo, Saif and his family are spotted at a nearby lake. The actor was fixing the bait on his fishing rod, while someone was assisting Jeh.



4. Kareena Kapoor providing help to boys

4/5 In this photo, Kareena is captured helping little Jeh, and Saif looked ready to catch few fishes for the family.



5. Mission accomplished for Saif Ali Khan

5/5 Finally, Saif caught a fish and showed it to Jeh and Taimur. Saif looked excited with the achievement, while Kareena looked at them adorably.



