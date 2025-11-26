In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 26, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
1.Who is Peter Haag? How love blosomed between them
Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier. Peter has a background in brand strategy, marketing, and management roles with luxury hotel groups in Dubai and Singapore, including the Emaar Hospitality Group. Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag first met in Dubai, introduced by a mutual family friend. After their initial meetings and brief courtship, Peter travelled to Mumbai in August 2010 to meet Celina's parents and seek their blessing. He proposed, and she said yes.
2.Peter Haag and Celina Jaitly had a dreamy marriage, but...
Celina and Peter had an intimate engagement ceremony at Celina's Mumbai residence on September 23, 2010. A year later, the couple married on July 23, 2011, in a quiet ceremony at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria.
3.Celina Jaitly and her complicated pregnancies
During both of her twin pregnancies, Jaitly was diagnosed with multiple serious health conditions, including life-threatening liver condition Cholestasis, Gestational Diabetes, Severe Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction, and Diaphragm Strain.
4.The first among tragedies for Celina Jaitly
After battling through severe difficulties, Celina gave birth to two sets of twin boys - Winston and Viraaj (in March 2012) and Shamsher and Arthur (September 2017). Sadly, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a serious congenital heart condition (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome), while Arthur survived after spending time in the NICU. This was the first major shocker in their married life.
5.Celina Jaitly accused Peter Haag of domestic voilence
Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, and sought Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings due to him. In her petition, Jaitly said that 48-year-old Haag is a "narcissist" and "self-absorbed individual" who demonstrates "no empathy" for her or their children. She claimed 'suffering severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse' by Peter, because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.
The actor, represented by a team from law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance and also urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. Celina also sought custody of their three children, who are living with Haag in Austria. Celina added that after they had children, Haag "prohibited" her from working on various pretexts and even "robbed her of her financial independence and dignity".