In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

5 . Celina Jaitly accused Peter Haag of domestic voilence

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, and sought Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings due to him. In her petition, Jaitly said that 48-year-old Haag is a "narcissist" and "self-absorbed individual" who demonstrates "no empathy" for her or their children. She claimed 'suffering severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse' by Peter, because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

The actor, represented by a team from law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance and also urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. Celina also sought custody of their three children, who are living with Haag in Austria. Celina added that after they had children, Haag "prohibited" her from working on various pretexts and even "robbed her of her financial independence and dignity".