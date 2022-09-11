Search icon
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans

Team Brahmastra decided to surprise fans, and thank them for the love. Check out the pictures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 11, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

The lead star of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji visited a cinema to surprise their fans. Let's take a glimpse at their visit. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/6

Here's Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor making a dramatic entrance to surprise the filmgoers. 

2. Smiles all around

Smiles all around
2/6

Here's Ranbir Kapoor smiling with audience reception, and posing with his fans with pride. 

3. Ayan Mukerji and Makrand Deshpande

Ayan Mukerji and Makrand Deshpande
3/6

Going with this picture, it seems like Ayan Mukerji and veteran actor Makrand Deshpande are having some serious discussions. 

4. The winning duo

The winning duo
4/6

Ayan and Ranbir is a dyanmic duo. Be it Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Brahmastra, they certainly know how to connect with the audience. 

5. Brahmastra become Ranbir's highest opening film of his career

Brahmastra become Ranbir's highest opening film of his career
5/6

As Brahmastra earned Rs 75 crores on day 1, it has become the highest opener of Kapoor's career, beating his previous blockbuster Sanju's record of 46.71 crores.

6. Brahmastra box office collection till now

Brahmastra box office collection till now
6/6

Within two days, Brahmastra has managed to earn Rs 160 crores worldwide. 

