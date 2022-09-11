In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans

Team Brahmastra decided to surprise fans, and thank them for the love. Check out the pictures.
The lead star of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji visited a cinema to surprise their fans. Let's take a glimpse at their visit. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor
Here's Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor making a dramatic entrance to surprise the filmgoers.
2. Smiles all around
Here's Ranbir Kapoor smiling with audience reception, and posing with his fans with pride.
3. Ayan Mukerji and Makrand Deshpande
Going with this picture, it seems like Ayan Mukerji and veteran actor Makrand Deshpande are having some serious discussions.
4. The winning duo
Ayan and Ranbir is a dyanmic duo. Be it Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Brahmastra, they certainly know how to connect with the audience.
5. Brahmastra become Ranbir's highest opening film of his career
As Brahmastra earned Rs 75 crores on day 1, it has become the highest opener of Kapoor's career, beating his previous blockbuster Sanju's record of 46.71 crores.
6. Brahmastra box office collection till now
Within two days, Brahmastra has managed to earn Rs 160 crores worldwide.