Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves in green saree

Actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines ever since she entered the entertainment industry. She is now busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, the actress was seen wearing a sexy green saree at her film's promotions. 

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 04, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines ever since she entered the entertainment industry. She is now busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, the actress was seen wearing a sexy green saree at her film's promotions. 

Take a look:

1. Mouni Roy in green saree

Mouni Roy in green saree
1/6

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared her sexy photos in the green saree which went viral in no time.

2. Burned the internet

Burned the internet
2/6

Mouni Roy burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos on Instagram

3. On point makeup

On point makeup
3/6

Mouni Roy can be seen wearing flawless makeup in these photos.

4. Fashion icon

Fashion icon
4/6

Mouni Roy is a true fashion icon, she often shares her stylish photos on her social media handle.

5. On personal front

On personal front
5/6

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

6. Mouni Roy's family

Mouni Roy's family
6/6

Mouni Roy is very close to her family and she missed them during the 2020 lockdown. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It's difficult to live without family. I miss them. I've my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.