In pics: Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves in green saree

Actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines ever since she entered the entertainment industry. She is now busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, the actress was seen wearing a sexy green saree at her film's promotions.
Take a look:
1. Mouni Roy in green saree
Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared her sexy photos in the green saree which went viral in no time.
2. Burned the internet
Mouni Roy burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos on Instagram
3. On point makeup
Mouni Roy can be seen wearing flawless makeup in these photos.
4. Fashion icon
Mouni Roy is a true fashion icon, she often shares her stylish photos on her social media handle.
5. On personal front
Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.
6. Mouni Roy's family
Mouni Roy is very close to her family and she missed them during the 2020 lockdown. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It's difficult to live without family. I miss them. I've my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls."