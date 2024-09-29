Search icon
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

Here are the photos of the stylish Bollywood celebs at the GQ Best Dressed 2024.

  • Sep 29, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

From Ayushmann Khurrana and Badshah to Bhumi Pednekar and Wamiqa Gabbi, multiple Bollywood celebrities raised the style quotient at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024. (All pics: GQ India)

1. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana has often shown his stylish avatar at the Bollywood events and he did the same at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar's astonishing physical transformation has stunned everyone.

3. Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi is awaiting the release of her next Bollywood film Baby John. The massy actioner, headlined by Varun Dhawan, will hit the screens on Christmas.

4. Badshah

Badshah
Rapper, singer, composer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, also showed his glamorous side at the event.

5. Sharvari

Sharvari
Sharvari has had a successful year with three consecutive releases - Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. She will be seen next in Alpha with Alia Bhatt.

6. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila
Popular social media sensation and actress Kusha Kapila also amped up the style quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024.

7. Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari's Bollywood breakthrough came opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiwadi in 2022.

8. Namrata Sheth

Namrata Sheth
Namrata Sheth has appeared in multiple OTT projects including Guilty Minds, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, and Karmma Calling.

