In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models

Aryan Khan host a lavish bash for his friends, and several attendees captured party vibes with Aryan in photos.
On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, hosted a lavish bash for his D'yavol liquor brand, and it was attended by Khan's friends and other actors and models. Let's take a look at the trendy party through photos shared by attendees.
1. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee
Here's the first photo of Aryan Khan enjoying the vibes of party with television actress Nyra Banerjee.
2. Singer Nehhaa Malik with Aryan Khan
In midst of enjoying the happening bash, singer Nehhaa Malik clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan.
3. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia
Here's another photo from the bash where Aryan was captured in the company of pretty girls, Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia.
4. Aryan Khan with Roshni Walia
Actress Roshni Gill took another chance to click a photo with Jr Khan. After the photos were shared by the actresses, several netizens asked 'why Aryan doesn't smile in photos.'
5. Nehhaa Malik with 'so serious' Aryan Khan
Nehhaa shared another photo from the party with Aryan Khan and she was elated to join such a happening party after a long time. Nehhaa dropped the photos with the caption, "About last night. #SaturdayParty after ages."