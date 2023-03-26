Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3032461
HomePhotos

In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models

Aryan Khan host a lavish bash for his friends, and several attendees captured party vibes with Aryan in photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 26, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, hosted a lavish bash for his D'yavol liquor brand, and it was attended by Khan's friends and other actors and models. Let's take a look at the trendy party through photos shared by attendees. 

1. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee

Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee
1/5

Here's the first photo of Aryan Khan enjoying the vibes of party with television actress Nyra Banerjee. 

2. Singer Nehhaa Malik with Aryan Khan

Singer Nehhaa Malik with Aryan Khan
2/5

In midst of enjoying the happening bash, singer Nehhaa Malik clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan. 

3. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia

Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia
3/5

Here's another photo from the bash where Aryan was captured in the company of pretty girls, Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia. 

4. Aryan Khan with Roshni Walia

Aryan Khan with Roshni Walia
4/5

Actress Roshni Gill took another chance to click a photo with Jr Khan. After the photos were shared by the actresses, several netizens asked 'why Aryan doesn't smile in photos.'

5. Nehhaa Malik with 'so serious' Aryan Khan

Nehhaa Malik with 'so serious' Aryan Khan
5/5

Nehhaa shared another photo from the party with Aryan Khan and she was elated to join such a happening party after a long time. Nehhaa dropped the photos with the caption, "About last night. #SaturdayParty after ages." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 6 best drinks that help with acid reflux
Meet actor who was thrown out of popular TV show, then worked with Shah Rukh Khan; now gives Rs 500-crore blockbusters
Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?
Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
INS Brahmaputra: Missing sailor's body found days after major fire incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews