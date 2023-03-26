trendingPhotosDetail

English

3032461

In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models

Aryan Khan host a lavish bash for his friends, and several attendees captured party vibes with Aryan in photos.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, hosted a lavish bash for his D'yavol liquor brand, and it was attended by Khan's friends and other actors and models. Let's take a look at the trendy party through photos shared by attendees.

1. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee

1/5 Here's the first photo of Aryan Khan enjoying the vibes of party with television actress Nyra Banerjee.

2. Singer Nehhaa Malik with Aryan Khan

2/5 In midst of enjoying the happening bash, singer Nehhaa Malik clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan.

3. Aryan Khan with Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia

3/5 Here's another photo from the bash where Aryan was captured in the company of pretty girls, Nyra Banerjee and Roshni Walia.

4. Aryan Khan with Roshni Walia

4/5 Actress Roshni Gill took another chance to click a photo with Jr Khan. After the photos were shared by the actresses, several netizens asked 'why Aryan doesn't smile in photos.'

5. Nehhaa Malik with 'so serious' Aryan Khan