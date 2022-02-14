In Pics: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan return to Mumbai after attending IPL 2022 mega auction

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport after attending IPL 2022 mega auction. Take a look at the pictures.
Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan represented Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held for two days from February 12-February 13 in Bengaluru. The star kids were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after arriving back in the Maharashtrian capital. Have a look at the pictures. (All pictures: Viral Bhayani)
1. Aryan and Suhana return to Mumbai
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan upped the star quotient at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. The star-kids returned to Mumbai after their much-publicised appearance at one of the most talked-about Indian sporting events.
2. The young owners of KKR
As Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla opted to miss the IPL 2022 mega auction, SRK's kids Aryan-Suhana and Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta were spotted alongside the KKR officials at the gala event.
3. Aryan's first public appearance after drugs case
Aryan's attendance at the much-celebrated event marked the first time he was publicly seen together with his sister Suhana since the former's arrest and bail in the controversial drugs case in October 2021.
4. Suhana's return to Mumbai from New York
After completing her film studies at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Suhana Khan returned to Mumbai in November 2021. She keeps sharing throwback pictures from her college days on her Instagram account.
5. Suhana and Aryan's Bollywood debut
Suhana was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai. She is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut in Akhtar's upcoming musical romantic film 'The Archies'. However, there has been no news about Aryan Khan's keenly awaited debut.