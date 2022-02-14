In Pics: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan return to Mumbai after attending IPL 2022 mega auction

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport after attending IPL 2022 mega auction. Take a look at the pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan represented Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held for two days from February 12-February 13 in Bengaluru. The star kids were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after arriving back in the Maharashtrian capital. Have a look at the pictures. (All pictures: Viral Bhayani)