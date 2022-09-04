In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt

3/5

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun claimed that the people in the profession made a mistake by keeping quiet about these problems out of respect for others, but that some have since started to take advantage of it. He didn't want them to get their hands dirty by responding to it since he believed that "our work will speak for itself." However, the Ek Villain Returns actor believes that because so many people tolerated it, it has become ingrained in their behaviour.