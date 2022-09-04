In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt

Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor is one of the most stylish Bollywood actors. In his recent photos, the actor can be seen wearing a blue sweat shirt and is looking really cool.
Take a look:
1. Arjun Kapoor in blue sweatshirt
On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor stepped out in a cool blue sweatshirt and black pants.
2. Ek Villain Returns
Arjun Kapoor recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.
3. Views on Boycott Bollywood trend
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun claimed that the people in the profession made a mistake by keeping quiet about these problems out of respect for others, but that some have since started to take advantage of it. He didn't want them to get their hands dirty by responding to it since he believed that "our work will speak for itself." However, the Ek Villain Returns actor believes that because so many people tolerated it, it has become ingrained in their behaviour.
4. Arjun Kapoor reacts to trolls
"We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film. Ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai," said Arjun Kapoor.
5. On personal front
On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora. They have always been vocal about their feelings for each other.