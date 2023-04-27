In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress

Ananya Panday looks mesmerising in the photos that she shared on Instagram in a pink dress.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who often mesmerises her fans with her looks, is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks.
Her recent photos are the proof:
1. Barbie
On Wednesday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a new string of pictures from her latest photoshoot which she captioned, "this Barbie is ...."
2. Looks fan in one-shoulder dress
In the pictures, the Liger actor could be seen posing in a pink one-shoulder dress.
3. Makeup
Ananya Panday kept her makeup heavy and turned her hair into a bun. She looks so beautiful in this photo.
4. Accessories
Ananya accessorized her look with long earrings. Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
5. Upcoming projects
Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call me bae.