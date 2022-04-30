In pics: Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's emotional breakdown during wedding goes viral

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pictures from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding are going viral and they truly deserve to be.
Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took Instagram by storm as she uploaded a new set of pictures from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding. In the carousel post, Akansha is seen enjoying the shaadi vibes, and then she realised that her bestie is getting hitched forever, and that made her emotional. What followed is something you should see. Let's take a look. (All images source: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram)
1. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor enjoying the vibes
Here Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is busy enjoying the wedding vibes, and she is looking charmingly gracious in the yellow saree.
2. The sudden realisation
This picture perfectly captured Akansha's realisation moment. It seems like she had a thought about how her best friend's life will change forever.
3. Akansha's emotional moment with Alia Bhatt
Here Akansha couldn't control her happiness for the bride. Akansha broke down in tears while holding Alia Bhatt.
4. Oh poor Akansha!
Yeah, that's what you will feel for her. Akansha truly loves Alia, and this moment proves her attachment to Bhatt.
5. When Karan Johar had to step-in
Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar also consoled Akansha, as the latter was still crying. After posting the pictures, Akansha admitted on the post, "Hahahaha cried a lot I must say." Alia Bhatt replied to her post by saying, "Ded."