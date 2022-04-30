In pics: Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's emotional breakdown during wedding goes viral

Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took Instagram by storm as she uploaded a new set of pictures from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding. In the carousel post, Akansha is seen enjoying the shaadi vibes, and then she realised that her bestie is getting hitched forever, and that made her emotional. What followed is something you should see. Let's take a look. (All images source: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram)