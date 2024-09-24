Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3109269
HomePhotos

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Alia Bhatt was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 24, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a glamorous style. Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the Highway star walked the ramp in style.

Take a look:

1. Dressed up in a metallic silver bustier

Dressed up in a metallic silver bustier
1/6

Alia was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit

2. Alia looked eye-captivating

Alia looked eye-captivating
2/6

For the make-up, she added pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.

3. Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris

Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris
3/6

 Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently. She came to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

4. She absolutely looks stunning in this photo

She absolutely looks stunning in this photo
4/6

The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

5. Her next film Jigra

Her next film Jigra
5/6

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

6. Upcoming projects

Upcoming projects
6/6

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari in spy drama Alpha.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots
In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier
In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste
Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, killed in retaliatory firing
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews