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In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

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In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after they tied the knot with each. The event was attended by several celebs including Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Neena Gupta, Randeep Hooda, Anu Malik, and others.

Aman Wadhwa | Jul 13, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

1.Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma
1

The newlyweds complimented each other with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looking stunning in a shimmering gold embellished gown and Sharan Sharma wearing a black bandhgala suit.

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2.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2

Alia Bhatt, Akansha's best friend, is seen posing with the Assamese singer Bors Bey, who performed at the reception. The Alpha actress wore an embroidered black saree.

3.Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
3

Bobby Deol, who was most recently seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the action thriller Alpha, looked stylish in a stripped black blazer.

 

4.Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
4

Soankshi Sinha came with her mother Poonam Sinha to congratulate the newlyweds, Akansha and Sharan.

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5.Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta
5

Neena Gupta came with her second husband, a chartered accountant Vivek Mehra for Akansha and Sharan's reception.

6.Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor
6

Boney Kapoor, whose daughter Anshula Kapoor also got married last week with Rohan Thakkar, arrived in a blue tuxedo.

 

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