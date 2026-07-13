In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Jul 13, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
1.Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma
The newlyweds complimented each other with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looking stunning in a shimmering gold embellished gown and Sharan Sharma wearing a black bandhgala suit.
2.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, Akansha's best friend, is seen posing with the Assamese singer Bors Bey, who performed at the reception. The Alpha actress wore an embroidered black saree.
3.Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol, who was most recently seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the action thriller Alpha, looked stylish in a stripped black blazer.
4.Sonakshi Sinha
Soankshi Sinha came with her mother Poonam Sinha to congratulate the newlyweds, Akansha and Sharan.
5.Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta came with her second husband, a chartered accountant Vivek Mehra for Akansha and Sharan's reception.
6.Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor, whose daughter Anshula Kapoor also got married last week with Rohan Thakkar, arrived in a blue tuxedo.