HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

Akshaye Khanna stunned the moviegoers with his brutal depictions of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Unlike other actors, Akshaye chose a private lifestyle and, without making any noise, built an empire worth Rs 167 crore.

Simran Singh | Dec 09, 2025, 01:00 PM IST

1.Akshaye Khanna: The skilled star son

Akshaye Khanna: The skilled star son
1

Akshaye Khanna is the son of the late Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna. He also has an elder brother, Rahul Khanna. Born on March 28, 1975, to Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Talyarkhan of a respected Parsi family, Akshaye inherited refinement and calm observation. Akshaye’s childhood was filled with sports and education at Bombay International School, and Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty. He once admitted academics didn’t excite him. Akshaye wanted to become a sportsperson or an actor. Destiny made him choose the second option.

2.Akshaye Khanna: The brief success and setback

Akshaye Khanna: The brief success and setback
2

Akshaye Khanna made his debut with Himalay Putra (1997), alongside his father. The film was a failure, but he grabbed attention. In the same year, Akshaye was seen in a supporting role in JP Dutta's Border. Akshaye's performance in this blockbuster impressed both - masses and the classes. He also won the Best Debut Filmfare Award. Soon after Border, he was seen in other successful movies, including Taal and Dil Chahta Hai. 

While Akshaye was trying to maintain the momentum at the box office, he was also battling premature balding. Right from his teens, Akshaye was striving hard to maintain his look, but the hair loss hampered his confidence and even his chances. 

3.Akshay Khanna multiple attempts to stay relivant

Akshay Khanna multiple attempts to stay relivant
3

In 2000, Akshaye Khanna teamed up with Priyadarshan for Hungama and Hulchal. Both films were successful, and Khanna established himself as the funny guy. However, he even continued experimenting with grey characters and did splendid jobs in Humraaz, Deewangee, Naqaab, and Race. After 2010, Akshaye started taking fewer projects, and then he took a break of 4 years from cinema. Due to personal reasons, Akshaye disappeared from movies from 2012-2016, and he made a solid comeback with Dishoom. 

4.Akshaye Khanna's impressive net worth and investments in properties

Akshaye Khanna's impressive net worth and investments in properties
4

Despite being so selective and private, Akshaye Khanna has an impressive net worth. As per the reports, in 2025, Khanna has an estimated net worth of Rs 167 crores. His income avenues include acting fees of Rs 2.5 crore per film, royalties from past projects, and choosy endorsements. 

Real estate is a significant source of Khanna’s empire, adding more than half of his total wealth. His luxurious sea-facing Rs 35 crore-Juhu bungalow has a private theatre, a walk-in wardrobe, and balconies that open directly to the Arabian Sea.

Khanna also owns a Malabar Hill mansion, estimated at Rs 60 crore. He also owns a farmhouse in Alibaug, which is his weekend retreat. Reports have it, he also maintains an apartment in the Everest Building at Tardeo and has holdings in Pune and Delhi, which makes his wealth stronger. 

5.2025: The Year of Akshaye Khanna

2025: The Year of Akshaye Khanna
5

At the start of the year, Akshaye Khanna was seen playing Emperor Aurangzeb to perfection in Chhaava. At the end of 2025, Akshaye again stuns moviegoers with his performance of Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Arguably, 2025 belongs to Akshaye Khanna. 

