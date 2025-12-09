In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

2 . Akshaye Khanna: The brief success and setback

Akshaye Khanna made his debut with Himalay Putra (1997), alongside his father. The film was a failure, but he grabbed attention. In the same year, Akshaye was seen in a supporting role in JP Dutta's Border. Akshaye's performance in this blockbuster impressed both - masses and the classes. He also won the Best Debut Filmfare Award. Soon after Border, he was seen in other successful movies, including Taal and Dil Chahta Hai.

While Akshaye was trying to maintain the momentum at the box office, he was also battling premature balding. Right from his teens, Akshaye was striving hard to maintain his look, but the hair loss hampered his confidence and even his chances.