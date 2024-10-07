In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

The trailer of Singham Again was launched at the NMACC in Mumbai on Monday, October 7. The cast members Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ravi Kishan and the director Rohit Shetty came together for the grand event. The action-packed thriller is inspired from Ramayana. Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone were missing from the trailer launch event. Singham Again is set to release on November 1 and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. (All images: Viral Bhayani)