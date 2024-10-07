In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

Here are the photos from the star-studded trailer launch of highly anticipated film Singham Again.
The trailer of Singham Again was launched at the NMACC in Mumbai on Monday, October 7. The cast members Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ravi Kishan and the director Rohit Shetty came together for the grand event. The action-packed thriller is inspired from Ramayana. Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone were missing from the trailer launch event. Singham Again is set to release on November 1 and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn reprises his character of DCP Bajirao Singham in the threequel. His role is inspired from Lord Rama from Ramayana in the upcoming movie.
2. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, whose character is based on Hanuman from the mythological epic, will be back as ACP Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao in the action-packed film.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Avni Kamat, Singham's wife. She grabbed the most eyeballs at the trailer launch with her shimmery saree.
4. Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor will be introduced in Rohit Shetty's cop universe as the villain in Singham Again.
5. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff's ACP Satya is inspired by Lakshmana from Ramayana in the upcoming film. He looked dapper in black at the grand event.
6. Rohit Shetty
After the massive failure of the 2022 comedy Cirkus, Rohit Shetty will hope to bounch back with Singham Again, his Avengers-styled magnum opus in the Cop Universe.
7. Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the third part in the Singham series. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third part in the horror comedy series after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both movies are expected to set the box office on fire this Diwali.