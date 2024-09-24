In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.
With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called 'Queen of Ramps'.
1. Stole the limelight in baloom hem red dress
Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, the Jodha Akbar star let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.
2. Representing L'Oreal Paris
She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).
3. She is a trendsetter
As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact. The photos from Aishwarya's ramp walk are going viral.
4. Recently won Best Actress Award
Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan.
5. At SIIMA
After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because Ponniyin Selvan was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."
(With inputs from ANI)