Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3109263
HomePhotos

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 24, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called 'Queen of Ramps'.

1. Stole the limelight in baloom hem red dress

Stole the limelight in baloom hem red dress
1/5

Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, the Jodha Akbar star let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

2. Representing L'Oreal Paris

Representing L'Oreal Paris
2/5

She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).

3. She is a trendsetter

She is a trendsetter
3/5

As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact. The photos from Aishwarya's ramp walk are going viral.

4. Recently won Best Actress Award

Recently won Best Actress Award
4/5

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

5. At SIIMA

At SIIMA
5/5

After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because Ponniyin Selvan was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."

 

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots
In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier
In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste
Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, killed in retaliatory firing
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews