5 . Net worth of Abhishek Bachhan and Aishwarya Rai

As per the media reports, actor and producer Abhishek Bachchan has a net worth of Rs 280 crores. However, Aishwarya's net worth is way bigger than her husband. As News18 reported, Aishwarya has a net worth of Rs 776 crores.

