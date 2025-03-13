5 . Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are elated to welcome their first child

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy in November of last year. They captioned the post, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (along with tiny feet and evil eye emoticons).” In April of 2024, rumours about Athiya expecting her first child began circulating after her father, Suniel, made a “nana” comment on a popular dance reality show. For the unversed, The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Alibaug.