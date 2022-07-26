Search icon
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh often makes headlines with his bizarre fashion choices.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, also known for his unique fashion sense, often makes headlines for his bizarre looks. The actor has now grabbed everyone's attention for his nude photoshoot for a magazine. His photos are doing rounds on social media, his pictures went viral even before he posted them on Instagram. Ranveer is quite active on social media, he often shares his photos on social media. (All images: Ranveer Singh and his fans accounts/Instagram)

Let's take a look at some of his viral looks:

Ranveer Singh Bhavnani is one of the highest-paid Indian actors. He was featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in the year 2012.

Ranveer Singh did his graduation from H.R College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Later, he went to the United States and completed Bacjelor of Arts degree from Indiana University. 

He started his Bollywood career with the film Band Baaja Baarat which also featured Anushka Sharma in lead role.

After dating for several years, Ranveer Singh got married to Deepika Padukone in the year 2018.

Ranveer Singh recently took social media by storm after his nude photos for a magazine photoshoot went viral. Ranveer, who has often challenged gendered dressing and made some bold fashion statements in the past with his quirky and eccentric sartorial choices, left nothing to imagination when he went naked for Paper magazine's latest photoshoot. And even before he could himself share the photos from the shoot on his Instagram handle, the pictures from his nude photoshoot had gone viral on social media. 

On Monday, a Mumbai-based NGO sought an FIR against Ranveer Singh over his recent nude photoshoot. The organisation said that he hurt 'sentiments of women'. 

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore and is now the proud owner of a Quadraplex and 19 parking spaces in Bandra.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbours thanks to this new agreement, which will also give them a continuous view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand.

