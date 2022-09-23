Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: 6 times Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu broke the internet with her stylish photos

Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu never fails to give us fashion goals, her photos prove the same.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 23, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been making headlines for various reasons, is one of the most stylish actresses that we have. She is an avid social media user who has a huge fan following.  (All images: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Let's take a look at her 6 most stylish photos: 

1. Taapsee Pannu in Bell Bottoms

Taapsee Pannu in Bell Bottoms
1/5

Taapsee Pannu sure knows how to stun us with her fashion sense. She looks absolutely amazing in Bell Bottoms, teamed up with bra top and jacket. 

2. Filmfare look

Filmfare look
2/5

Taapsee Pannu stunned everyone when she opted for this beautiful outfit for Filmfare. 

3. Taapsee in Saree

Taapsee in Saree
3/5

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us with her saree looks. 

4. Taapsee in denim shorts

Taapsee in denim shorts
4/5

Taapsee looks so pretty in casual denim shorts, teamed up with a stylish transparent top. 

5. Taapsee in black shimmery black dress

Taapsee in black shimmery black dress
5/5

Taapsee is giving us major style goals as she looks so beautiful in this shimmery dress.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.