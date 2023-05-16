In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

5/5

Yogita Bihani looked classy in a white and blue combination outfit. The actress impressed fans with her fashion style and her glamorous looks in the photo. Meanwhile, The actress is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story. Talking about being a part of the film, the actress said in an interview, "When I met the makers, and they told me about the real incidents of these three girls and what they went through, I felt an urgency to be part of a story that talks about women’s safety, and for me, the safety of women is very crucial without differentiating about caste, creed or religion. So that was my big motivation to be a part of the film."