In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Here's a look at The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani's glamorous pics which will leave you stunned!

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 16, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Yogita Bihani is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story. Even after facing backlash, and bans in some states, the movie has managed to make a blockbuster run at the box office and is soon going to cross Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The actress has also starred in Vikram Vedha and AK vs AK. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps wooing her fans with her glamorous pics. Here's a look at 5 times the actress stunned fans with her sizzling pics- 

1. Yogita Bihani oozes oomph in red ensemble

Yogita Bihani oozes oomph in red ensemble
1/5

Yogita Bihani looked red hot in the red three-piece outfit. The actress captioned the post, "season of love" and fans couldn't stop gushing about her. One of the comments read, "prettiest girl ever." another wrote, "looking so gorgeous." 

2. Yogita Bihani raises the temperature

Yogita Bihani raises the temperature
2/5

Yogita Bihani looked super hot in the outfit and stunned fans with her glamorous pics. The actress can be seen donning a blue bralette and blue ripped jeans. Netizens called her "drop dead gorgeous" and filled the comment section with praises. 

3. Yogita Bihani turns heads in sexy bodysuit

Yogita Bihani turns heads in sexy bodysuit
3/5

Yogita Bihani took the internet by storm as she posed for the pic in a sexy orange bodysuit which she styled with a pair of black stylish pants. The actress captione the post, "pop it like it;s hot..drop it like it's hot." Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the actress' sizzling look and called her "sexy goddess".

4. Yogita Bihani's sizzling Sunkissed pic

Yogita Bihani's sizzling Sunkissed pic
4/5

Yogita Bihani shared a sunkissed picture on Instagram with her fans. The Kerala Story star left fans in awe with her gorgeous pics. The actress could be seen doing a green two-piece in the pics while posing in beautiful location surrounded by greenery. 

5. Yogita Bihani looks classy and glamorous

Yogita Bihani looks classy and glamorous
5/5

Yogita Bihani looked classy in a white and blue combination outfit. The actress impressed fans with her fashion style and her glamorous looks in the photo. Meanwhile, The actress is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story. Talking about being a part of the film, the actress said in an interview, "When I met the makers, and they told me about the real incidents of these three girls and what they went through, I felt an urgency to be part of a story that talks about women’s safety, and for me, the safety of women is very crucial without differentiating about caste, creed or religion. So that was my big motivation to be a part of the film." 

