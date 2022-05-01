In pics 5 times Katrina Kaif nailed Desi looks

Katrina Kaif often shares her photos in desi looks on social media and makes fans go awww.
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal, has been ruling the industry with her beautiful looks.
1. Katrina Kaif's early life
Katrina Kaif was born on Juley 16, 1983 in Victoria, British Hong Kong. She later moved to London for three years. As a teenager, she received her first modelling career.
2. Katrina Kaif's famous films
Katrina Kaif amazed people with her performances in films like New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Sooryanvanshi and many more.
3. Katrina Kaif's career
Katrina Kaif made her acting debut with Boom which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. While filing, the actress received many offers in India between 2003-2005.
4. Katrina Kaif's Personal Life
Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in a luxurious palace in Rajasthan.
5. Katrina Kaif's parents
Katrina Kaif's father is an Indian Muslim while her mother is originally from Britain and has British nationality.