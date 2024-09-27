Search icon
In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Here's a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks from Koratala Siva's Devara.

  Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 27, 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has finally stepped into the Telugu film industry with her recent release Devara: Part 1. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, fans have been expressing positive reviews for Janhvi's performance in the film. Here's a dive into her stunning looks from Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film-

1. Janhvi Kapoor in Devara

Janhvi Kapoor in Devara
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor has finally made her grand Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara. The actress' stunning looks from the movie are going viral on social media. The fans cannot stop praising her performance in the film.

2. Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Devara

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Devara
2/6

The actress flaunted her sexy moves in the films' songs and her stunning looks captured everyone's hearts. She looked like an absolute diva in the song 'Dheere Dheere' in a white dress playing with water.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR
3/6

While some pointed fingers at the age gap between Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, others loved their chemistry in the song 'Daavudi'. The actress revealed once in an interview that she manifested working with the superstar. 

4. Janhvi on working with Jr NTR

Janhvi on working with Jr NTR
4/6

Talking about working with Jr NTR, the actress said, “"I also want to do every single film with Tarak sir. I had so much fun. I learned so much and everyone knows what a big fan I have always been and I think I have become bigger fan of him after having work with him."

5. Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut

Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut
5/6

Talking about her Telugu debut, the actress said, "It makes me very happy to see you all showering love for me. I know how important my mother (Sridevi) is to all of you. Even you all were quite important for my mom and to me as well. I will work very hard to make you all very proud and Devara is my first step.”

6. Janhvi Kapoor upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor upcoming films
6/6

After Devara, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Rohit Saraf in key roles and is currently under production.

