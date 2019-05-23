Ileana D'Cruz gives 'hubby' Andrew Kneebone warm hug while seeing him off at the airport

Ileana D'Cruz came to see off her husband/boyfriend Andrew Kneebone at the airport and their hug photos are sure to make you melt
Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is known to keep her private life very personal. She never openly spoke about her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. In fact the actress once called Andrew her 'hubby' but never openly spoke about their wedding, or about him. She is said to be respecting his privacy.
Despite all of that, both Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's Instagram handles are full of PDA and love-filled photos of them having a great time together. The couple has never shied away from getting clicked by the papprazzi too, even though they do not pose for them.
A recent example of the same was when Ileana came to see off Andrew at the Mumbai airport. Andrew was leaving back to his hometown, and Ileana came to see him off, but did not leave before giving him a warm, aww-forable hug that would melt any heart.
1. Checking the surroundings
Ileana D'Cruz, while waiting at the airport, also took a look at people around her.
2. Andrew Kneebone upset?
Ileana's boyfriend/husband Andrew Kneebone looked lost, or rather upset, that he had to leave his ladylove.
3. Ileana bids goodbye
Ileana D'Cruz bid her friend goodbye before the friend, along with Andrew, caught their flight.
4. The special hug
Ileana then went on to give Andrew a warm hug. She caught him in a cute embrace, and so did he.
5. Was Andrew about to cry?
Andrew looked sad that he had to stay away from Ileana for few more days. He did not let her go for the last moments between them before he parted ways and caught his flight.
6. Ileana's style
Ileana D'Cruz wore a light blue off-shoulder gown. She donned black sunnies and tied her hair in a ponytail.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)