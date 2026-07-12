Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

1 . Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years

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Few actors are as closely associated with courtroom dramas as Sunny Deol. After delivering one of Hindi cinema's most iconic lawyer performances in Damini (1993), he returns to the lawyer's robe as Arjun Mehra. If you've missed seeing Sunny paaji command a courtroom, this is reason enough to watch.

Also read: Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful