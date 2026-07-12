Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jul 12, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
1.Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years
Few actors are as closely associated with courtroom dramas as Sunny Deol. After delivering one of Hindi cinema's most iconic lawyer performances in Damini (1993), he returns to the lawyer's robe as Arjun Mehra. If you've missed seeing Sunny paaji command a courtroom, this is reason enough to watch.
Also read: Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful
2.Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunion after 29 years
Nearly three decades after sharing screen space together, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite in IKKA. Their undeniable star power, effortless chemistry, and commanding performances bring an added intensity to every courtroom exchange, making their reunion one of the film's biggest highlights.
3.The powerful ensamble cast
Alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome shine in pivotal roles, bringing warmth, intensity, and emotional depth to the narrative. Their performances add another layer to the film, making the courtroom drama even more compelling.
4.The strong emotional drama
At its heart, IKKA isn't just about winning a legal case. It's about the difficult choices people make when duty, justice and family collide. The film blends courtroom drama with emotional conflict, ensuring that every decision carries weight beyond the courtroom.