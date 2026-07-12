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Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

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Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

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OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

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Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

Director Siddharth P Malhotra brings two forces, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, in a courtroom drama, Ikka. The movie is out now streaming on Netflix, and we bring to you 4 reasons why it should be in your watched at earliest.

Simran Singh | Jul 12, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

1.Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years

Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom after 33 years
1

Few actors are as closely associated with courtroom dramas as Sunny Deol. After delivering one of Hindi cinema's most iconic lawyer performances in Damini (1993), he returns to the lawyer's robe as Arjun Mehra. If you've missed seeing Sunny paaji command a courtroom, this is reason enough to watch. 

Also read: Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful

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2.Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunion after 29 years

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunion after 29 years
2

Nearly three decades after sharing screen space together, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite in IKKA. Their undeniable star power, effortless chemistry, and commanding performances bring an added intensity to every courtroom exchange, making their reunion one of the film's biggest highlights. 

3.The powerful ensamble cast

The powerful ensamble cast
3

Alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome shine in pivotal roles, bringing warmth, intensity, and emotional depth to the narrative. Their performances add another layer to the film, making the courtroom drama even more compelling.

4.The strong emotional drama

The strong emotional drama
4

At its heart, IKKA isn't just about winning a legal case. It's about the difficult choices people make when duty, justice and family collide. The film blends courtroom drama with emotional conflict, ensuring that every decision carries weight beyond the courtroom.

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