IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

The 24th edition of the IIFA Festival 2024 officially began with a dazzling display of star power across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
On Friday, the IIFA Awards 2024 kickstarted with a press conference on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Several actors graced the PC and even entertained the media and onlookers. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Vicky Kaushal and Rana Daggubati share warm hug
Here's Vicky Kaushal and Rana Daggubati, sharing a warm hug, during the press conference.
2. Vicky Kaushal and his viral hookstep
Vicky Kaushal takes over the IIFA press conference with his viral hookstep from Tauba Tauba. After Vicky danced on fans' demand, the actor and other celebs on stage also tried to recreate his hookstep.
3. Kriti Sanon shares a laugh with Vicky Kaushal
After the press conference, while posing for the paps, Vicky cracked a joke and Kriti couldn't control her laughter.
4. Bollywood's young brigade taking over IIFA
To kickstart the IIFA 2024 celebrations, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi came together and addressed the media delegates.
5. The reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
The latest edition of IIFA also brought back Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. They were last seen in the rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Before the press conference, the duo shared a warm hug.
6. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddhant Chauturvedi's gesture towards Ramesh Sippy
Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was also seen at the inaugural press event of IIFA. The youngsters, Kriti, Abhishek, and Siddhant made way for Ramesh, and that became a picture-perfect moment.
The IIFA press meet was attended by the hosts and performers of the IIFA Awards such as Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Representing IIFA Utsavam 2024 were Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja, Akul Balaji, Vijay Raghavendra, Sathish, Diya Menon, Sudev Nair, Pearle Maaney, Rockstar DSP, Shane Nigam, Raashii Khanna, Pragya Jaiswal, Chhiyan Vikram, Malashri, Aradhana Ram, and Regina Cassandra. IIFA 2024 is a three-day event from September 27 to September 29.
