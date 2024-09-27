IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

6/6

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was also seen at the inaugural press event of IIFA. The youngsters, Kriti, Abhishek, and Siddhant made way for Ramesh, and that became a picture-perfect moment.

The IIFA press meet was attended by the hosts and performers of the IIFA Awards such as Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Representing IIFA Utsavam 2024 were Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja, Akul Balaji, Vijay Raghavendra, Sathish, Diya Menon, Sudev Nair, Pearle Maaney, Rockstar DSP, Shane Nigam, Raashii Khanna, Pragya Jaiswal, Chhiyan Vikram, Malashri, Aradhana Ram, and Regina Cassandra. IIFA 2024 is a three-day event from September 27 to September 29.

Read: IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know