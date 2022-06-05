IIFA Awards 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, others set stage on fire with energetic performances

Take a look at who all performed at IIFA Awards 2022.
It's that time of year when Bollywood gathers under one roof to enchant the audience with their incredible performances. Celebrities ranging from Abhishek Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan delivered powerful performances that made the IIFA 2022 night unforgettable.
1. Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor had the crowd on their feet with their energetic performance.
2. Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan's performance wowed the audience.He also dacned with his daughter Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
3. Tiger Shroff
With his outstanding performance, Tiger Shroff provided an action-packed entertainment quotient.
4. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's effortless dancing at IIFA 2022 made everyone smile.
5. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's dazzling performance at the star-studded event was a sight to behold.
6. Divya Khosla Kumar,
Divya Khosla Kumar, a multitalented artist, lit up the stage with her sizzling moves.
7. Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa
Divya Khosla Kumar was accompanied by Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, who made the audience tap their feet.