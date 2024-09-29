IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award (male) for Jawan, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actor award (female) for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway at the IIFA 2024.
The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2024 unfolded in Abu Dhabi, uniting the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry. Celebrities in attendance included Hema Malini, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many more.
Shah Rukh Khan captivated the audience with his hosting skills, joined by co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. The trio set the stage on fire as they danced to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
The highlight of the night was the eagerly awaited announcement of the winners. Take a look at the winner:
1. Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Rani Mukerji wins the Best Actor award for her performance in a leading role (Female) for her in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.
2. Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan
The King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, wins the Best Actor at IIFA Award 2024 for performance in the leading role (male) for Jawan.
3. Best Actor in Negative Role - Bobby Deol, Animal
The incredibly talented Bobby Deol wins the best actor in a Negative Role at the IIFA Awards 2024 for his role in Animal, marking a significant highlight in his career.
4. Best Supporting Actor - Anil Kapoor, Animal
Anil Kapoor adds another accolade to his collection, winning the trophy for Performance in Supporting Role (Male) at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 for his role in Animal.
5. Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, Rocky Rani
Shabana Azmi receives the IIFA 2024 trophy for her path-breaking role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the category of Performance in a Supporting Role (Female).
6. Best Singer Female - Shilpa Rao, Chaleya
Shilpa Rao, the Queen of Hearts, wins the NEXA IIFA Award 2024 for Best Playback Singer (Female).
7. Best Singer Male - Bhupinder Babbal, Arjan Valley, Animal
Bhupinder Babbal wins Best Male Singer for Arjan Valley at the IIFA Awards for Animal.
8. Best Music - Animal
Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar win the IIFA Award 2024 for Music Direction.
9. Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, Satranga, Animal
Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal won the IIFA Award 2024 for the beautiful lyrics of the song Satranga from the movie Animal.
10. Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema - Karan Johar
After redefining the romantic genre like no other, the iconic director Karan Johar is honoured at the IIFA Awards 2024 for his remarkable 25-year journey in the industry.
11. Debutant of the Year Award (Female)-Alizeh Agnihotri
Alizeh Agnihotri wins the Debutant of the Year Award (Female) for her impressive performance in Farrey.
12. Best Story (Adapted) - 12th Fail
The inspiring filmmaking and remarkable impact of 12th Fail are recognised as Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ayush Saxena, Vikas DivyaKirti, and Jaskunwar Kohli are honoured with the IIFA 2024 Award for Best Story (Adapted).
13. Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini
Jayantilal Gada and Hema Malini are honored with the IIFA Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema.
14. Best Film - Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga wins the IIFA Award for Best Film!
15. Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail
Vidhu Vinod Chopra wins the IIFA Award for Best Director for 12th Fail.
16. Best Story - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy win the NEXA IIFA Award 2024 for Best Story (Original) for their remarkable work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.