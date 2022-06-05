IIFA 2022: Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rakhi Sawant, worst dressed celebs at awards' green carpet

IIFA Awards always make news for the star-studded grand celebration of art. However, a few celebs create noise for their weird fashion choices.
The International Film Awards (IIFA 2022) is making news for continuing its tradition of taking Bollywood to the world stage. After a hiatus of 2 years, IIFA has gone overseas to celebrate Indian films, and various celebrities have made a mark with their presence. Actors like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others have carried themselves well. But there are few celebs who made news in the other way and got noticed for being weirdly dressed. Let's take a look at such artists. (All images source: Instagram)
1. Tiger Shroff
Let's start with the biggest attraction on the list, Tiger Shroff. The Heropanti star turned out to be a disappointment on the green carpet as the pink blazer doesn't suit him.
2. Rakhi Sawant
When it comes to Rakhi Sawant, we don't say much. Rakhi was looking uncomfortable in her red off-shoulder dress with matching pants, and she even survived a fall on the green carpet.
3. Yo Yo Honey Singh
The musician-rapper looked dapper in a black tee, but that lizard-shaped neckpiece has just played the spoilsport in making him look bizarre. Even while posing with a stunner Jacqueline Fernandez, that neckpiece draws attention for distasteful reasons.
4. Sara Ali Khan
Pretty lady Sara Ali Khan did not pick up the wrong outfit. But somehow, her off-shoulder black gown was looking misfit for her, and it just didn't match up with Bubbly Khan.
5. Neha Kakkar
Singer Neha Kakkar wore a shimmery red gown with a thigh-high slit, and she wasn't looking at her best.
6. Mugdha Godse
We end the list on Mugdha Godse. Although her smile was charming, her style substance in the maroon gown wasn't up to the mark, and that's what goes against the actress.