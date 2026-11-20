BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
1.Arivu
Tamil cinema continues to be an important contributor to India’s diverse film landscape, and Arivu, directed by Sathyashiva, is another title worth keeping on the radar. The film brings an opportunity to discover a contemporary Tamil production and a filmmaker’s creative perspective.
2.Krishnavataram Part One: Hridhyam
Krishnavataram is an interesting addition to the festival’s Indian film selection. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film revisits the world of Lord Krishna through a cinematic interpretation of devotion, love, sacrifice, and dharma. The film seeks to introduce the timeless story of Krishna to contemporary audiences.
3.Banaras
Set against the spiritual splendour of the Ganges and the Maha Kumbh Mela, Banaras follows a family fractured by patriarchy and questions surrounding the inheritance of a musical legacy. As they journey to the sacred city in search of answers, the film weaves together themes of family, faith, music and the enduring power of tradition.
4.The Sledge
The 75-minute Kashmiri drama is set in a small village near Gulmarg. The Sledge is a heartwarming story about three siblings, a broken sledge, and a seemingly impossible challenge. Directed by Raja Shabir Mohd Khan, the film celebrates childhood, family bonds, honesty, and the warmth of Kashmiri life.
5.Birds on Ice
Set in the breathtaking winter landscape of Ladakh, the film draws inspiration from the lives and communities that sustain ice hockey in the high-altitude region. Birds on Ice follows Tashi, a young girl whose passion for ice hockey is much bigger than the challenges surrounding her. With limited resources and no money to buy her own skates, she dreams of making a place for herself in a sport that has become an important part of her world.