5 . Birds on Ice

5

Set in the breathtaking winter landscape of Ladakh, the film draws inspiration from the lives and communities that sustain ice hockey in the high-altitude region. Birds on Ice follows Tashi, a young girl whose passion for ice hockey is much bigger than the challenges surrounding her. With limited resources and no money to buy her own skates, she dreams of making a place for herself in a sport that has become an important part of her world.