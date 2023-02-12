photoDetails

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dropped a photo dump from last year's Christmas Party in London.

The next-gen of Bollywood stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal and other friends partied hard in London. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, dropped unseen photos from the party on his Instagram and left netizens excited. Let's take a look at it (Images source: Orhan Awatramani Instagram)

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

1/5 We start our list with Jr Saif Ali Khan, aka Ibrahim Ali Khan. In this photo, he's posing with Orry.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan posing in smile with Nysa Devgan, other star kids

2/5 Here's the group photo of Ibrahim posing with Nysa Devgan, Orry, and other friends.

3. Palak Tiwari

3/5 Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was also spotted enjoying the vibes of the musical bash.

4. Mahikaa Rampal

4/5 Here's Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa grooving to the music and enjoying the X'Mas bash.

5. Ibrahim and Nysa giving BFFs vibes