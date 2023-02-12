Search icon
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dropped a photo dump from last year's Christmas Party in London.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

The next-gen of Bollywood stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal and other friends partied hard in London. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, dropped unseen photos from the party on his Instagram and left netizens excited. Let's take a look at it (Images source: Orhan Awatramani Instagram)

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
1/5

We start our list with Jr Saif Ali Khan, aka Ibrahim Ali Khan. In this photo, he's posing with Orry. 

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan posing in smile with Nysa Devgan, other star kids

Ibrahim Ali Khan posing in smile with Nysa Devgan, other star kids
2/5

Here's the group photo of Ibrahim posing with Nysa Devgan, Orry, and other friends. 

3. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari
3/5

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was also spotted enjoying the vibes of the musical bash. 

4. Mahikaa Rampal

Mahikaa Rampal
4/5

Here's Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa grooving to the music and enjoying the X'Mas bash. 

5. Ibrahim and Nysa giving BFFs vibes

Ibrahim and Nysa giving BFFs vibes
5/5

Here's the last picture from the gallery that shows Ibrahim posing closely with Nysa and Tanya Ghavri. 

