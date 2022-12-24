Search icon
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon

Malang star Disha Patani is one actress who can slay bodycon like no other. Let's check out some sizzling photos of the actress

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 24, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani knows how to sizzle on-screen and off-screen. When she isn't setting the big screen on fire, she will post something on her social that will set the internet on fire. Disha can truly nail bodycon dress and these photos will prove it. (Images source: Disha Patani Instagram) 

1. Disha Patani looking seductress in black bodycon

Disha Patani looking seductress in black bodycon
1/5

Here's Disha in a hot black one-piece dress, and it's an apt one for us to book one such outfit for the festive season. 

2. Disha Patani oozing sexiness with maroon bodycon

Disha Patani oozing sexiness with maroon bodycon
2/5

Disha donning up a colour of the festival! The actress is looking damn hot in a maroon colour long one-piece dress.

 

3. Too hot to handle Disha Patani

Too hot to handle Disha Patani
3/5

Disha Patani's hotness in black is hard to handle! With this one shiny black attire, Disha is truly winning our hearts. 

4. Brown Rang kudi Disha Patani

Brown Rang kudi Disha Patani
4/5

Disha donning a brown one-piece is truly giving us major fashion goals to look out for this Christmas season

 

5. Disha Patani making green sexier than ever

Disha Patani making green sexier than ever
5/5

Wearing a pastel green top with a sparkling side slit skirt, Disha has got us a whole new style for this Christmas eve. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villian Returns. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

