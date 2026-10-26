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Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

Hollywood has long attracted talent from across the world, but the paths to international recognition are becoming increasingly diverse. Here are five actors whose careers reflect the increasingly global nature of entertainment.

Simran Singh | Oct 26, 2026, 08:48 PM IST

1.Dev Patel

Dev Patel
1

Born in London to Indian parents, Dev Patel became an international name with the Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire. He went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his performance in Lion, further establishing himself as one of the most respected actors of his generation. With films including The Green Knight and his directorial debut, Monkey Man, Dev became one of the prominent figures in Hollywood. 

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2.Riz Patel

Riz Patel
2

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has established himself as one of the most accomplished performers working across film and television. His performance in The Night Of earned him an Emmy Award, while Sound of Metal brought him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. With credits including Nightcrawler, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Venom, Ahmed has built a career spanning independent cinema, major studio productions and critically acclaimed television.

3.Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto
3

Mumbai-born Freida Pinto made her international breakthrough with Slumdog Millionaire, which introduced her to audiences around the world. She subsequently appeared in major Hollywood productions including Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Immortals, while taking on leading roles in films such as Love Sonia and Mr. Malcolm's List.

4.Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter
4

After establishing himself in Indian cinema with Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter began expanding his international presence through the BBC adaptation of A Suitable Boy. His appearance in Netflix's The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, introduced him to a wider global audience, marking another step in his transition between Indian and international productions.

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5.Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi
5

Born in Iran, raised in Germany, and having established her acting career in India, Elnaaz Norouzi has built a career that moves naturally across cultures, languages, and industries. Following her breakthrough in Netflix's Sacred Games, she expanded into international productions. Her Hollywood career reached another milestone with Guy Moshe's action thriller The Fix, in which she takes on her first leading role in an American feature film, starring opposite Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.

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