Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes

A look at some of the most memorable Holi songs and sequences from Bollywood films over the years

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 08, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Holi has been a central part of Indian culture and society for centuries. Several Bollywood films have had songs and sequences set around the festival. On Holi 2023, a look back at some of the most memorable ones.

1. Sholay

Sholay
1/7

One of the first and most memorable Holi songs was in the blockbuster Sholay and preceded what was a seminal action sequence. And of course, it was all preceded by Gabbar Singh’s iconic ‘Kab hai Holi’.

2. Silsila

Silsila
2/7

Arguably the most famous Holi song of all time is Rang Barse and it involves Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha from Silsila. Truly one of the most iconic moments in Bollywood history!

3. Darr

Darr
3/7

Holi songs and scenes have always been about love and celebration. But trust Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan to turn one about obsession and terror, as they did in the song Ang Se Ang Lagana.

4. Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein
4/7

Like a typical Yash Raj film, Mohabbatein had a big-scale Holi song with colours, white outfits setting a template for countless reel and real-life Holi celebrations for years to come.

5. Raanjhana

Raanjhana
5/7

The sequence where Sonam Kapoor’s character applies gulaal on Dhanush’s character in the film’s title track dueing Holi celebrations best epitomised the film’s dynamic and became iconic as time passed.

6. Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela
6/7

Seduction as a Holi sequence was perhaps best done by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this desi ode to Romeo and Juliet through the chartbuster Lahoo Mooh Lag Gaya.

7. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
7/7

What Rang Barse was to the 20th century, Balam Pichkaari has been for the 21st. The quintessential Holi playlist today can’t not have this song.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.