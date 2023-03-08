photoDetails

Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes

A look at some of the most memorable Holi songs and sequences from Bollywood films over the years

Holi has been a central part of Indian culture and society for centuries. Several Bollywood films have had songs and sequences set around the festival. On Holi 2023, a look back at some of the most memorable ones.

1. Sholay

1/7 One of the first and most memorable Holi songs was in the blockbuster Sholay and preceded what was a seminal action sequence. And of course, it was all preceded by Gabbar Singh’s iconic ‘Kab hai Holi’.

2. Silsila

2/7 Arguably the most famous Holi song of all time is Rang Barse and it involves Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha from Silsila. Truly one of the most iconic moments in Bollywood history!

3. Darr

3/7 Holi songs and scenes have always been about love and celebration. But trust Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan to turn one about obsession and terror, as they did in the song Ang Se Ang Lagana.

4. Mohabbatein

4/7 Like a typical Yash Raj film, Mohabbatein had a big-scale Holi song with colours, white outfits setting a template for countless reel and real-life Holi celebrations for years to come.

5. Raanjhana

5/7 The sequence where Sonam Kapoor’s character applies gulaal on Dhanush’s character in the film’s title track dueing Holi celebrations best epitomised the film’s dynamic and became iconic as time passed.

6. Ram-Leela

6/7 Seduction as a Holi sequence was perhaps best done by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this desi ode to Romeo and Juliet through the chartbuster Lahoo Mooh Lag Gaya.

7. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani