Holi 2022: Celebrity couples who will celebrate their first festival of colours together

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, celebrity couples who will celebrate their first Holi together.
This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 18 across the nation. As heard in the popular track 'Holi Ke Din' from the 1975 classic 'Sholay', Holi brings together family, friends, and neighbours, who celebrate this auspicious festival with love and extreme fun. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundraa, here are some celebrity couples who will celebrate their first festival of colours together for the first time. (All images: File photos)
1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December 2021, will celebrate their first Holi as a married couple. Their pictures drenched in colours will be keenly awaited.
2. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Karan and Tejasswi, who fell in love with each other inside the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', will celebrate the festival of colours together for the first time.
3. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Farhan and Shibani recently got married in February and Holi 2022 will be their first major festival post their marriage which the couple will celebrate together.
4. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
The two actors Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took their wedding vows in November 2021 and this will be their first Holi together as a married couple.
5. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat
Raqesh and Shamita, who started dating after their stint in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year, will celebrate Holi 2022 together for the first time.
6. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot with each other last month and the festival of colours will be special for them as it will be their first Holi as a married couple.
7. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Popular actress Ankita married her longtime boyfriend Vicky in December 2021 and as a married couple, will celebrate Holi together for the first time.
8. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in January 2022 and the newly married couple's pictures celebrating their first Holi together will be keenly awaited.