Holi 2022: Celebrity couples who will celebrate their first festival of colours together

This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 18 across the nation. As heard in the popular track 'Holi Ke Din' from the 1975 classic 'Sholay', Holi brings together family, friends, and neighbours, who celebrate this auspicious festival with love and extreme fun. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundraa, here are some celebrity couples who will celebrate their first festival of colours together for the first time. (All images: File photos)