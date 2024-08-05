Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

This star looks unrecognisable with a puffy face and shaved head, which surprised everyone.
When the movie Tum Bin was released, the three lead actors stole the limelight with their charm. However, over time, their popularity faded, and they disappeared from the screen.
Recently, at the screening of the film Uljh, everyone was shocked to see actor Himanshu Malik, known for his role in Khwahish. He was looking different with a puffy face, and a shaved head, which surprised everyone.
People couldn’t believe how much he had changed.
1. Shocked everyone
50-year-old Himanshu Malik arrived at the screening of the film Uljh. As soon as the actor stepped onto the red carpet, his look shocked everyone.
2. Photos went viral
As soon as his pictures went viral, he found himself back in the limelight. He was looking unrecognisable in the pics.
3. Had huge fan following
This is the same Himanshu Malik, whose chocolate boy look earned him a huge female fan following, especially after the film Tum Bin, which featured a love triangle.
4. 17 lip-lock scenes with Mallika Sherawat
After Tum Bin, Himanshu Malik starred in the bold film Khwahish alongside Mallika Sherawat, where they shared 17 lip-lock scenes that became quite popular. Following this film, he appeared in movies like LOC Kargil, Koi Aap Sa, Sajni, Mallika, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.
5. On the work front
Himanshu was last seen in the film 3 Stories, where he played the role of a policeman named Ganpat Rao. This film was released in 2018, after which he disappeared from the screen.