Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

This star looks unrecognisable with a puffy face and shaved head, which surprised everyone.

When the movie Tum Bin was released, the three lead actors stole the limelight with their charm. However, over time, their popularity faded, and they disappeared from the screen.

Recently, at the screening of the film Uljh, everyone was shocked to see actor Himanshu Malik, known for his role in Khwahish. He was looking different with a puffy face, and a shaved head, which surprised everyone.

People couldn’t believe how much he had changed.