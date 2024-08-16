Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102528
HomePhotos

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

When adjusted for inflation, the highest grossing Indian film has earned Rs 3650 crore, a figure no other film can dream to cross today

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 16, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

The 100-crore club was established in Indian cinema just over 15 years ago. And already, the 1000-crore club is displacing it as the new benchmark for grand box office success. Half a century ago, even Rs 10 crore gross was a bonus courtesy the low ticket prices and inflation. However, if we adjust films’ earnings for inflation, many older blockbusters pip newer hits like Baahubali and Dangal, and that too, by a huge margin. As things stand, Dangal remains the only Indian film to gross Rs 2000 crore but when adjusted for inflation, one film surpasses even Rs 3000 crore.

1. Highest grossing Indian film when adjusted for inflation

Highest grossing Indian film when adjusted for inflation
1/6

K Asif’s magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam was the highest grossing Indian film when it released and even today, when adjusted for inflation, it remains that. The film earned Rs 11 crore in 1960, which translates to a whopping Rs 3650 crore today

2. How does Mughal-e-Azam’s gross increase so much?

How does Mughal-e-Azam’s gross increase so much?
2/6

Mughal-e-Azam released at a time when tickets were priced under Re 1. The corresponding figure today is over Rs 200. But Mughal-e-Azam sold more tickets than any other film in India, with footfalls of several crore

3. Mughal-e-Azam’s record run

Mughal-e-Azam’s record run
3/6

Mughal-e-Azam set several records when it released. The demand for tickets was so high that one lakh people queued outside Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, with some tickets selling in black for Rs 100. In many theatres, the film ran housefull for three years

4. All about Mughal-e-Azam

All about Mughal-e-Azam
4/6

Starring Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, and Ajit, Mughal-e-Azam was a historical epic, fictionalising the rebellion of Mughal prince Salim against his father Emperor Akbar. Made in Rs 1.5 crore, it was the most expensive Indian film at the time

5. How Mughal-e-Azam compares with modern blockbusters

How Mughal-e-Azam compares with modern blockbusters
5/6

As per Box Office India, Mughal-e-Azam sold 10 crore tickets in India, more than the combined figure of recent all-time blockbusters like RRR (4.4 crore) and Jawan (3.9 crore). Its inflation-adjusted gross of Rs 3650 crore is higher than the combined earning of Animal (Rs 900 crore), RRR (Rs 1387 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1040 crore)

6. Other high grossing films when adjusted for inflation

Other high grossing films when adjusted for inflation
6/6

No other Indian film crosses Rs 3000 crore when adjusted for inflation save Mughal-e-Azam. However, Sholay does come close at Rs 2800 crore. Other films that cross Rs 2000 crore after inflation adjustment are Dangal, Baahubali 2, Mother India, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs
Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024
This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews