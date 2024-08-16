Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

The 100-crore club was established in Indian cinema just over 15 years ago. And already, the 1000-crore club is displacing it as the new benchmark for grand box office success. Half a century ago, even Rs 10 crore gross was a bonus courtesy the low ticket prices and inflation. However, if we adjust films’ earnings for inflation, many older blockbusters pip newer hits like Baahubali and Dangal, and that too, by a huge margin. As things stand, Dangal remains the only Indian film to gross Rs 2000 crore but when adjusted for inflation, one film surpasses even Rs 3000 crore.