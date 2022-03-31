Here's how Lagaan's Gori Mem aka Rachel Shelley looks now

You do remember Gori mem from Lagaan, right? Well, here's how Elizabeth aka Rachel Shelley looks now.
Ashutosh Gowariker's much-celebrated Lagaan has gained a cult following, and apart from Aamir Khan, many other artists gained popularity for their character. One of them was English actress Rachel Shelly who played the role of Elizabeth Russell. In the film, Elizabeth is the sister of Captain Russell (played by Paul Blackthorne), the only kindhearted among the Britishers who helps Bhuwan and his team to learn the game of Cricket. Rachel's performance was applauded by many, but sadly this was her only appearance in Hindi films. So, where is she now? How does she look?
1. Meet Rachel Shelley- The producer
Yes, she's our very own Gori mem from Lagaan, and currently, at the age of 52, Rachel hosts a podcast called PodDIVA which focuses on LGBTQ+ folks. Shelly is also the producer of the show for United Kingdom’s esteemed magazine DIVA. (Image source: Twitter)
2. Rachel Shelly and her little bundle of joy
Rachel is a family loving person, and when she's isn't busy in her professional life, she loves to swim, and have a gala time with her husband, director-producer Matthew Parkhill, their daughter Eden, and her little poodles. (Image source: Twiiter)
3. Rachel Shelly- The Pizza lover
Well, who doesn't want to crave such delicious pizza? We can see the love for pizza in Shelly's eyes. (Image source: Twitter)
4. The different side of Rachel Shelly
Believe it or not, this is Rachel Shelly, experimenting with her looks in her early teens. (Image source: Twitter)
5. Timeless Rachel Shelly
Even after two decades of Lagaan, Shelley still looks the same. It seems like she's a timeless beauty, don't you agree? (Image source: Instagram)