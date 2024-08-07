The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The Aashirwad bungalow on Carter Road in Mumbai was home to three superstars at various points in time. The one thing common between them was that they all lost their stardom after moving there

Mumbai’s Carter Road is one of the poshest localities in the metropolis, usually inhabited by the biggest of film stars. But it wasn’t always a hotbed for Bollywood stars. All that started in the 50s with one star and one bungalow, which sadly turned out to be unlucky for him. And this started a series of unfortunate events wherein whichever star lived in that bungalow saw their career decline.