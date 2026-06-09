Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 09, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
1.Kartik Aaryan as Harry Potter, Kriti Sanon as Hemoine Grenger, Varun Dhawan as Ronald Weasley
Let's jot down the magical trio first. Kartik Aaryan is imagined as the 'Boy who lived', Harry James Potter. Kriti Sanon is Hermoine Grenger, and Varun Dhawan is Ronald aka Ron Weasly.
2.Ranbir Kapoor
Here's the most surprising reimagination. It's hard to imagine Ranbir Kapoor as Draco Malfoy. But he seems to fit the bill.
3.Sanjay Dutt
Now that's what I call a perfect casting! Sanjay Dutt as the main antogonist, the Dark Lord, Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Voldemort. He's looks so perfect for this role, isn't it?
4.Saif Ali Khan
No one saw this coming! Saif Ali Khan as Professor Severus Snape, he should have been considered for the Harry Potter OTT series.
5.Kangana Ranaut, Akshaye Khanna
When it comes to the baddies of the Harry Potter world, Akshaye Khanna as Lucius Malfoy and Kangana Ranaut as Bellatrix Lestrange are the biggest surprises. Thanks to the brilliant use of AI.
6.Vidya Balan and Ananya Panday
Oh my my! How perfect Vidya Balan looks as the sinister Professor Dolores Umbridge. Even Ananya Panday springs a surprise as Ginny Weasley.