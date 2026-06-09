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Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms

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Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

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Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

AI has reimagined the best of the Harry Potter cast from Bollywood. The resemblance of Saif Ali Khan to Professor Snape and Sanjay Dutt to Voldemort, will leave you shocked and split. (Image sources: kronix98700)

Simran Singh | Jun 09, 2026, 07:17 PM IST

1.Kartik Aaryan as Harry Potter, Kriti Sanon as Hemoine Grenger, Varun Dhawan as Ronald Weasley

Kartik Aaryan as Harry Potter, Kriti Sanon as Hemoine Grenger, Varun Dhawan as Ronald Weasley
1

Let's jot down the magical trio first. Kartik Aaryan is imagined as the 'Boy who lived', Harry James Potter. Kriti Sanon is Hermoine Grenger, and Varun Dhawan is Ronald aka Ron Weasly. 

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2.Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
2

Here's the most surprising reimagination. It's hard to imagine Ranbir Kapoor as Draco Malfoy. But he seems to fit the bill. 

3.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
3

Now that's what I call a perfect casting! Sanjay Dutt as the main antogonist, the Dark Lord, Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Voldemort. He's looks so perfect for this role, isn't it? 

4.Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
4

No one saw this coming! Saif Ali Khan as Professor Severus Snape, he should have been considered for the Harry Potter OTT series. 

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5.Kangana Ranaut, Akshaye Khanna

Kangana Ranaut, Akshaye Khanna
5

When it comes to the baddies of the Harry Potter world, Akshaye Khanna as Lucius Malfoy and Kangana Ranaut as Bellatrix Lestrange are the biggest surprises. Thanks to the brilliant use of AI. 

6.Vidya Balan and Ananya Panday

Vidya Balan and Ananya Panday
6

Oh my my! How perfect Vidya Balan looks as the sinister Professor Dolores Umbridge. Even Ananya Panday springs a surprise as Ginny Weasley. 

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