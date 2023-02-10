Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears

On Teddy Day, a look at when teddy bears played a pivotal part of Bollywood films
Teddy Day during the Valentine's Week is to celebrate the significance of teddy bears as symbols of affection and romance. Over the years, Hindi cinema has also recognised this symbol. We take a look at the most memorable inclusions of teddy bears in Bollywood romances.
1. Maine Pyar Kiya
Bhagyashree's adorable teddy in Maine Pyar Kiya was one of the first depictions of the popular soft toy in Bollywood and solidified its status as the symbol of affection and love
2. Love Story 2050
Given its futuristic premise, Love Story 2050 introduced a robotic teddy bear named Boo, who was Priyanka Chopra's companion in the film. Even though the film did not work, Boo became popular
3. Sanam Teri Kasam
The 2016 film turned the heroine into a teddy bear herself as Mawra Howcane played an entertainer who dresses up in a teddy bear costume. A scene with her in the suit and Harshvardhan Rane became quite popular
4. Stree
A giant teddy bear won by Rajkummar Rao's character for Shraddha Kapoor in Stree became a rage when Stree was released in 2018
5. Darlings
While it may not be anyone's idea of the ideal romance, Darlings included Vijay Varma's character trying to win over his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) by gifting her a cute, pink teddy bear