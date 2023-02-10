Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears

On Teddy Day, a look at when teddy bears played a pivotal part of Bollywood films

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Teddy Day during the Valentine's Week is to celebrate the significance of teddy bears as symbols of affection and romance. Over the years, Hindi cinema has also recognised this symbol. We take a look at the most memorable inclusions of teddy bears in Bollywood romances.

1. Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya
1/5

Bhagyashree's adorable teddy in Maine Pyar Kiya was one of the first depictions of the popular soft toy in Bollywood and solidified its status as the symbol of affection and love

2. Love Story 2050

Love Story 2050
2/5

Given its futuristic premise, Love Story 2050 introduced a robotic teddy bear named Boo, who was Priyanka Chopra's companion in the film. Even though the film did not work, Boo became popular

3. Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam
3/5

The 2016 film turned the heroine into a teddy bear herself as Mawra Howcane played an entertainer who dresses up in a teddy bear costume. A scene with her in the suit and Harshvardhan Rane became quite popular

4. Stree

Stree
4/5

A giant teddy bear won by Rajkummar Rao's character for Shraddha Kapoor in Stree became a rage when Stree was released in 2018

5. Darlings

Darlings
5/5

While it may not be anyone's idea of the ideal romance, Darlings included Vijay Varma's character trying to win over his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) by gifting her a cute, pink teddy bear

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.