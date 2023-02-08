Search icon
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes

On Propose Day, we take a look at some of the most memorable and romantic scenes of professing love from Hindi films over the years

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 08, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Romance has been integral to Hindi cinema for decades. From songs to elaborate sequences, Bollywood films have utilised it all to showcase the heroes professing their love. On Propose Day, we take a look at some of the most memorable and romantic sequences over the years.

1. Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Sholay

Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Sholay
1/6

Dharmendra's Veeru had a rather annoying and quirky proposal for Basanti (Hema Malini) in Sholay, when he broke into Koi Haseena Jab. But eventually, it did work out for him

2. Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
2/6

Pehla Nasha, the song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, immortalised teenage love for an entire generation. And while the song had Aamir Khan's character singing for Pooja Bedi, the film later had a tender moment between Aamir and Ayesha Jhulka as well

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
3/6

Very rarely do Hindi films end on a proposal, but that is where Kuch Kuch Hota Hai changed things. The final of the scene of the film had Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) finally talk about his feelings with Anjali (Kajol)

4. Shah Rukh Khan's diary speech in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan's diary speech in Kal Ho Naa Ho
4/6

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to propose on behalf of someone else. In Kal Ho Naa Ho, his character Aman turned matchmaker for Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's characters in this memorable scene where he pretended to read from Saif's diary

5. Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta in Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta in Dil Chahta Hai
5/6

The moment Aamir Khan's Aakash proposes to Preity Zinta's Shalini in Dil Chahta Hai very cleverly mirrors their first interaction in the film. Aakash uses the same line he first said to Shalini, only this time he actually means it, showing the growth of his character

6. Imran Khan and Genelia in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Imran Khan and Genelia in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
6/6

Many films and shows over the year have used the airport chase sequence between a hero and his female lead, but Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na perfected it. The ligt-hearted and innocent manner in which the film depicted the proposal made it memorable

