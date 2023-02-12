Happy Hug Day: From SRK-Kajol's iconic DDLJ scene to Hrithik-Katrina in ZNMD; moments that celebrate victory of love

On Hug Day, we look upon to the moments that made us believe in true love.
There is no better way of expressing emotional support than a tight and warm hug. This gesture emotes assurance, victory, celebration, and emotional strength. A lot can happen after getting a warm jadoo ki jhapi. So, here we are with some of the moments from your favourite films that made you cheer instantly. (Image source: Screengrab)
1. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ
How can we start our list without mentioning one of the most iconic love stories, Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge? This scene during the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam is always welcomed with loud cheers and hooting from the filmgoers.
2. Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai in Mohabbatein
There is a reason why SRK is known as the King of Romance. Here's another fine example from the movie Mohabbatein. This scene celebrates the victory of love over hate, and it perfectly fits the bill.
3. Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met
This scene is the most romantic moment from the 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met. In the scene Geet hugs Aditya tightly, the latter is shocked to realise that his love has won her heart.
4. Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar
Imtiaz Ali-directed Rockstar is a painful saga of love. The scene where Heer (Nargis) asks Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) for a tight hug emotes that she's going through emotional turmoil and she's in dire need of emotional support.
5. Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
We end our list with a moment that touched our hearts. Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) getting a hug from Laila (Katrina Kaif) is a treat to watch. On one side, Laila gives emotional strength to Kabir. On the other side, the latter finds Laila as the person with whom he can spend the rest of his life.