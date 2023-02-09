Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys

On Chocolate Day, we take a look at the most prominent Hindi film actors who have been termed 'chocolate boy' over the years.

Chocolate Day is observed to pay tribute to the sweet that instils romance in people's lives. Over the years, chocolate - the term - has also come to be used for babyfaced Hindi film actors best known for their cute, romantic appeal. A look at the most prominent Chocolate Boys of Bollywood.