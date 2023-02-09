Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys

On Chocolate Day, we take a look at the most prominent Hindi film actors who have been termed 'chocolate boy' over the years.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 09, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Chocolate Day is observed to pay tribute to the sweet that instils romance in people's lives. Over the years, chocolate - the term - has also come to be used for babyfaced Hindi film actors best known for their cute, romantic appeal. A look at the most prominent Chocolate Boys of Bollywood.

1. Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor
1/7

The original chocolate boy of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor was an instant hit as a romantic hero when he debuted with Bobby at the age of 20

2. Kumar Gaurav

Kumar Gaurav
2/7

His chocolaty looks were so popular that upon his debut with Love Story, Kumar Gaurav was dubbed 'Chocolate Kumar' by the film media. He was one of the leading young romantic heroes in the 80s

3. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
3/7

Ever since he crooned Papa Kehte Hain in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan was heralded as the 'next chocolate hero' of Hindi cinema, a tag he carried for years

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
4/7

Before he transformed his career with films like Omkaara and Race, Saif Ali Khan was the original chocolate hero of the 90s, particularly in romantic comedies opposite the likes of Kajol and Raveena Tandon

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
5/7

The chocolate boy for a new, 21st century generation, Shahid Kapoor redefined the cute-yet-cool romantic hero after his debut with Ishq Vishk

6. Imran Khan

Imran Khan
6/7

Even though his 'reign' was shortlived, for a few years after his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan was the quintessential Bollywood chocolate hero

7. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
7/7

While most of his contemporaries went the macho action hero route, Sidharth Malhotra has kept the romantic chocolate hero flag flying high since his debut with Student of the Year

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.