Happy Birthday Vamika: Times when Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma proved to be perfect parents

Virat and Anushka keep sharing pictures on their social media in which they can be seen sharing festivals with their baby daughter. Anushka had uploaded pictures of Halloween 2021 on her Instagram stories in which Vamika was seen dressed up as a fairy at a party with other cricketers' kids.



On the occasion of Durga Ashtami in 2021, Anushka stated that Vamika has made her braver and courageous every day and she also wished strength for her baby daughter.

On Women's Day 2021, Virat penned a beautiful note wishing the mother-daughter duo as he wrote, "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother".