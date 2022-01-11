Happy Birthday Vamika: Times when Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma proved to be perfect parents

As Vamika turns one, here are five such instances when Virat-Anushka proved to be the perfect parents for their baby daughter.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on 11 December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple was blessed with their baby daughter, Vamika on January 11, 2021. As Vamika turns one today, let's look at five such instances when the power couple proved to be the perfect parents for their baby daughter. (All images: File photo)
1. Choosing a lovely name
Virat and Anushka chose a meaningful and unique name for their baby daughter as Vamika means Goddess Durga. It can also be described as the epithet of the Goddess. Interestingly, Vamika starts with Virat's letter 'V' and ends with Anushka's 'ka'.
2. Celebrations with Vamika
Virat and Anushka keep sharing pictures on their social media in which they can be seen sharing festivals with their baby daughter. Anushka had uploaded pictures of Halloween 2021 on her Instagram stories in which Vamika was seen dressed up as a fairy at a party with other cricketers' kids.
On the occasion of Durga Ashtami in 2021, Anushka stated that Vamika has made her braver and courageous every day and she also wished strength for her baby daughter.
On Women's Day 2021, Virat penned a beautiful note wishing the mother-daughter duo as he wrote, "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother".
3. Playdate with Daddy
Virat is the happiest when he is around Vamika as is visible from the pictures. The one on the left was shared by Anushka on her Instagram handle and she chose the perfect caption for the same as she wrote, "My whole heart in one frame". The one on the right was shared by Virat himself on his Instagram handle in which the trio can be seen enjoying their breakfast.
4. Vamika cheering for dad Virat
During the first Test in ongoing India vs South Africa Test series, Vamika was seen sitting in her mother's lap as the duo cheered for Virat from the stands and it proved to be lucky for the Indian Test cricket captain as his team won the match by 113 runs.
5. Requesting media to not post Vamika's pictures
On behalf of the couple, Anushka had shared a special message for paparazzi thanking them for not publishing Vamika's pictures and seeking privacy for their child. The statement read, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”