Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: 'War' to 'Baaghi', five best movies of action star

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday turned a year older, he is celebrating his 32nd birthday. When we think of this handsome actor, the first thing that comes to our minds is his dancing skills. Undoubtedly, he is an action star who has been winning out hearts with his incredible performances in his movies.
Take a look at his action movies:
1. Tiger Shroff- 'Baaghi'
Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' was released in the year 2016. The film also featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.
2. Tiger Shroff- 'Student of the Year 2'
Tiger Shroff's 'Student of the Year 2' was directed by Karan Johar. The film also featured Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is the sequel of 'Student of the Year' that starred Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
3. Tiger Shroff- 'Heropanti'
Tiger Shroff made his debut with 'Heropanti' in the year 2014. The film also featured Kriti Sanon.
(Image credit: Heropanti_boy_/Instagram)
4. Tiger Shroff- 'Baaghi 2'
Tiger Shroff shared screen space with Disha Patani in the film 'Bhaagi 2' which was released in 2018.
5. Tiger Shroff- 'War'
2019 film 'War' featured Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Tiger gained popularity after his incredible performance in the film.