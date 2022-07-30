Search icon
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor

On Sonu Sood's 49th birthday today, let's have a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Sonu Sood, who was last seen playing the historical character of Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, celebrates his 49th birthday today. On his special day today, have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the real-life hero. (All images: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

1. Sonu Sood's family and education

Sonu Sood's family and education
1/6

Born in Moga, Punjab, Sonu Sood's father Shakti Sagar Sood owned a cloth showroom while his mother Saroj Sood was a professor. His elder sister Monika is a scientist, while he did his engineering in Nagpur.

2. Sonu Sood's wife and kids

Sonu Sood's wife and kids
2/6

Sonu Sood had a love marriage with his wife Sonali Sood when he was just 23 years old in 1996, way before he entered the world of stardom and became an actor. The couple is now proud parents to two sons, Eshaan and Ayaan.

3. Sonu Sood portrayed Bhagat Singh in his Bollywood debut

Sonu Sood portrayed Bhagat Singh in his Bollywood debut
3/6

Sonu Sood started his acting career working in the South Indian film industries and made his Bollywood debut in the 2002 patriotic drama Shaheed-E-Azam in which he portrayed the late freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh.

4. Sonu Sood owns a film production house

Sonu Sood owns a film production house
4/6

Sonu Sood launched his own film production house Shakti Sagar Productions named after his father. The actor has bankrolled his next film, an action thriller titled Fateh, under his own banner. Here are the posters of his upcoming film.

5. Sonu Sood owns a social media app

Sonu Sood owns a social media app
5/6

The Dabangg actor launched his own social media app called Explurger in June 2022 targeting traveling enthusiasts. The motto of his app is 'Yahan Nahi Toh Social Nahi' and also has his wife Sonali as one of the two directors.

6. Sonu Sood is an author

Sonu Sood is an author
6/6

In December 2020, Sonu co-wrote a memoir titled I Am No Messiah, along with Meena Iyer, detailing his experiences of helping thousands of stranded people in Covid-19 induced national lockdown to reach their homes.

