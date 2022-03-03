Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 10 childhood photos of 'Stree' star that will make you go aww

Not only Shraddha Kapoor, even her family members, who are proud of her, share her childhood photos and they are too cute to miss.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, has a huge fan base. Shraddha is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and she makes sure to experiment with her looks. Her Instagram page is a treat to one's eyes where the actor posts photos and videos regularly much to the delight of her fans.
Not only Shraddha, even her family members, who are proud of her, share her childhood photos and they are too cute to miss. The actor looked adorable and has always been a poser. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her pretty-pretty childhood photos. (All images: File photos)
1. Shraddha Kapoor's cute pic with brother
Shraddha Kapoor can be seen giving a naughty smile while posing with her elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor in this throwback photo.
2. Shraddha Kapoor- Shakti Kapoor (Daddy's princess)
Shraddha Kapoor is the proud daughter of Shakti Kapoor. In this photo, she is seen sitting on her 'Baapu's' shoulders while her mom Shivangi looks on.
3. Shraddha Kapoor- Lata Mangeshkar
Shraddha Kapoor used to call late Lata Mangeshkar 'Lata aai'. They were very close to each other.
4. Shraddha Kapoor with her brothers
Shraddha Kapoor poses with her brother Siddhanth and cousin Priyank Sharma.
5. Shraddha Kapoor looks so cute!
A very young Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant get candid and cute in this photo clicked during their holidays.
6. Shraddha Kapoor is mommy's little girl!
Shraddha Kapoor and her mom Shivangi make for a pretty mother-daughter duo in this throwback photo
7. Shraddha Kapoor in birthday party
Shraddha Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with her elder brother in this cutest photo from a birthday party.
8. An infant Shraddha Kapoor
Siddhant had shared this rare photo of Shraddha Kapoor, where she is hardly a few months old.
9. Not without my brother!
Yet another super adorable photo of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth.
10. When Ranbir Kapoor joined Shraddha Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor had tweeted this photo of Ranbir Kapoor posing with a 'bald' Shraddha and Siddhanth.